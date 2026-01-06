One of the longer tenured Connecticut high school football coaches has decided to hang up his whistle after taking over the program back in 2015.

According to a social media post by Fitch Senior football team on Monday, the Falcons announced that longtime head football coach Mike Ellis is retiring from coaching. Ellis finished with an overall record of 66-37 record over the span of 11 seasons.

“After more than a decade of leadership, dedication, and excellence, Coach Mike Ellis is retiring as head coach of the Fitch Falcons Football Program. Coach Ellis took over the program in 2015, and during his time as head coach he led Fitch to a 66–37 overall record,” in an announcement made by the Fitch football program on Facebook.

After over a decade leading Fitch Football, Coach Mike Ellis is retiring.

Full message on our Fitch Football Facebook page #CTHSFB https://t.co/rpRyvS885U pic.twitter.com/imUJv82apM — Fitch Football (@football_fitch) January 5, 2026

Ellis led the Falcons to four Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) and three postseason appearances, including a 10-1 campaign in 2017.

“His impact reaches far beyond the field through the countless student-athletes, coaches, and families he influenced along the way. The program is stronger because of his leadership. We are grateful for everything Coach Ellis gave to Fitch Football and thank him for his dedication to the program,” the announcement added regarding to Ellis’ retirement.

More about Fitch Senior High School

Robert E. Fitch Senior High School, established in 1928, is the sole high school in the Groton Public Schools district. Serving grades 9–12, FHS offers a diverse curriculum including Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), and UConn Early College Experience (ECE) courses. The school emphasizes academic rigor and a supportive environment, preparing students for post-secondary success. FHS is also known for its vibrant athletics and arts programs, fostering well-rounded development.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Connecticut.