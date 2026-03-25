A Connecticut high school football state championship head coach will be returning to the sidelines this fall.

According to multiple reports, Fairfield Warde (Conn.) has hired state championship-winning coach Steve Christy as the program’s next lead man. Christy led Masuk to a state title in 2024 after a one-year hiatus the year before.

Fairfield Warde will be announcing the hiring of Steve Christy this afternoon. Last coached in 2024 when he led Masuk to the Class MM championship. The decision was made on Friday and it became official yesterday. #cthsfb — The Ruden Report (@DaveRuden) March 25, 2026

Christy’s overall record during his time at Masuk was 36-13, reaching the CIAC state semifinals three separate occasions. After spending one year away from the Masuk football program in 2023, Christy was reinstated to the team and delivered a standout 2024 campaign, once again leading the Panthers.

He guided Masuk to the Class MM state championship with a thrilling 24-21 victory over Windsor. Christy helped the team post a 10-3 record and capture its first state title since 2010.

Now Christy will look to turnaround a Mustangs program that hasn’t won more than five games since 2014 when the team went 6-5, which is the only time they’ve finished above the .500 mark in the last two decades.

Fairfield Warde this past 2025 season finished with a 5-5 record and as the No. 74 in the state, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Fairfield Warde High School

Fairfield Warde High School, located in the heart of Fairfield, CT, is a vibrant public high school committed to academic excellence, student involvement, and community pride. Home of the Mustangs, FWHS offers a diverse curriculum, championship athletics, and dynamic arts programs. With a strong focus on character, creativity, and collaboration, Warde empowers students to lead, learn, and thrive in a changing world.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.