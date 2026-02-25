Connecticut high school football state champion reveals 2026 schedule

The 2025-26 high school sports season is moving quickly into the spring months, but football is still making headlines around the country and especially out of New England.

One of Connecticut high school football’s top programs last week announced their official 2026 slate of games for the fall as the Greenwich Cardinals became the latest to reveal who they will be playing. The Cardinals are coming off another banner year as the football program dominated Southington, 45-6, to win the CIAC Class LL state championship in 2025.

What’s apparent is Greenwich has no plans of slowing down anytime soon as the Cardinals claimed their 11th state title in program history and third since 2022. With some of the talent returning to the roster, there’s no reason that head coach Anthony Morello can’t do so.

The Cardinals will bring back Class of 2028 quarterback Phil Tarantino, who totaled nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025. Another key player that will be back in the fold is linebacker Justin Carroll, who tallied 118 tackles and 14 for a loss last fall.

The full Greenwich 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official dates/times to be announced.

Week 1 — Bridgeport Central

Week 2 — at New Britain

Week 3 — Fairfield Warde

Week 4 — Newtown

Week 5 — at Norwalk

Week 6 — New Canaan

Week 7 — at Ridgefield

Week 8 — Wilton

Week 9 — at St Joseph

Week 10 — at Staples

Greenwich this past 2025 season finished with a 11-2 record and as the No. 5 in the state, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

