Connecticut high school softball pitchers combine for 49 strikeouts in state semifinal

With a trip to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Class LL state championship on the line, two elite high school softball pitchers gave it their all in a memorable extra innings affair.

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Cheshire (Conn.) edged out Darien (Conn.), 1-0, in a Class LL state semifinal matchup in 12 innings, with St. John’s signee Jenica Matos pitching a complete game, fanning 26 batters. Stanford commitment Vivian Knott struck out 23 in 10 innings to combine for the near 50 strikeouts.

Now the Rams will take on Southington on Saturday morning, 10 a.m., at the University of Connecticut’s Burrill Family Field for the LL crown.

Knott was every bit as dominant as her counterpart, Matos, but did her work in the circle in 10 innings for the Blue Wave. The future Cardinal finishes the 2026 Connecticut high school softball season with a 14-2 record, a impressive 0.29 ERA and striking out 281 batters, per MaxPreps.

On the flip side for the winning pitcher, Matos will lead the undefeated Cheshire (24-0) Rams into the final with one of the top pitching stat lines of anyone in the country. The senior hurler has a perfect 24-0 record with a stunning 0.11 ERA and 429 strikeouts.

More about Darien High School

Darien High School, located in Darien, Connecticut, is known for academic excellence, a strong sense of community, and championship-level athletics. Home of the Blue Wave, DHS fosters student success through rigorous academics, diverse extracurriculars, and a commitment to civic responsibility. With top-tier facilities and a dedicated staff, Darien High prepares students for college, careers, and lifelong learning.

More about Cheshire High School

Cheshire High School, located in the heart of Cheshire, CT, is known for academic excellence and a strong tradition in athletics and the arts. Home of the Rams, CHS offers a comprehensive curriculum including AP and honors courses, award-winning sports teams, and vibrant extracurricular programs. With a focus on student growth and community involvement, Cheshire High prepares students for college, careers, and life.