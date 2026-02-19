Ansonia High School (Conn.), the state of Connecticut’s winningest high school football program, has found a new head coach and they didn’t have to look far to find him.

According to an announcement by the football program on Wednesday, Ansonia High School has promoted assistant Shane Kingsley to the position of head football coach. Kingsley takes over for John Mihalko, who stepped down as the head coach last month. Mihalko will remain with the staff as the team’s offensive line coach.

“Shane is a teacher at AHS. He has been an assistant coach for the Chargers since 2015 and has served as the defensive coordinator for the last few seasons,” the announcement said about Kingsley’s promotion.

Ansonia High School announced the new head coach of the football team is Shane Kingsley.



Shane is a teacher at AHS. He has been an assistant coach for the Chargers since 2015 and has served as the defensive coordinator for the last few seasons.



Good luck and best wishes Coach! pic.twitter.com/3teuDtXJ8H — Ansonia Football (@AnsoniaFootball) February 18, 2026

Ansonia’s football program that has been in transition since the retirement of longtime head coach Tom Brockett retiring following the 2024 season, capping one of the greatest tenures for any high school lead man. Brockett, who coached the program from 2006-2024, left Ansonia with the best winning percentage of all-time for coaches that have coached a minimum of 200 games at .922 and compiled an overall record of 215-18.

In Mihalko’s one season at the helm of Ansonia, he guided the Chargers to a 8-4 record and reaching the CIAC Class S state semifinals, falling to runner-up Northwest Catholic, 21-0.

The Chargers finished as the state’s No. 53 ranked team, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Ansonia High School

Ansonia High School, home of the Chargers, is a spirited public school located in the heart of the Naugatuck Valley. Known for its strong tradition in academics and athletics—especially football—AHS emphasizes community pride and student achievement. With a dedicated faculty and a supportive learning environment, Ansonia High prepares students for college, careers, and lifelong success.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.