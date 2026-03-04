Controversial ending ensued in a Georgia high school girls basketball playoff game

A controversial ending occurred during a Georgia high school girls basketball playoff game between Cherokee Bluff and the home team, Monroe. Based on a video courtesy of the NFHS Network and posted on X, a Monroe player was attempting a free throw with 6.8 seconds left in regulation. Sinking that shot would have tied the count at 61-all.

However, after missing the attempt and a subsequent offensive rebound, the game clock did not start. Monroe reclaimed the ball after a follow-up shot, but the clock remained at 6.8 seconds. A Cherokee Bluff player blocked the second attempt, but another Monroe player regained possession.

It wasn’t until this time that the clock started to tick. The Golden Tornadoes converted that third-chance attempt with 5.9 seconds left. Cherokee Bluff had one more possession but failed to convert it.

However, the non-movement of the clock during the previous possessions makes the ending, a 62-61 Monroe win, controversial. For now, Monroe improved its record to 28-3, while Cherokee Bluff fell to 21-11.

As it stands, Monroe will face Stephenson in the Georgia high school girls basketball Class AAA state semifinals. However, the odd sequence could merit an investigation from the Georgia High School Association, the state’s governing body for sports.

Last season, Cherokee Bluff defeated Monroe 63-54 to advance to the Class AAA state semifinals. After that win, the Bears defeated Jenkins (56-55) and Baldwin (66-58) to claim the state championship.

How to Follow Georgia High School Basketball

For Georgia high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school basketball excitement throughout Georgia, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.