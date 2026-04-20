Coolidge (Ariz.) athletics has probation sanction downgraded to warning

Coolidge High School (Ariz.) back in late February saw its entire athletics program put under a 365-day probation stemming from allegations of taunting during a Arizona high school boys basketball postseason game.

According to a letter written by Coolidge Unified School District superintendent Dawn Dee Hodge, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has reduced the Bears’ sanction from probation to a warning. It now means that Coolidge athletic teams would now be eligible to participate in postseason, which under the probation would’ve kept them out of playoff consideration.

“This morning, Mr. Tres Chapman, District Athletic Director, and I met with the AIA to review their prior decision regarding Coolidge High School athletics. We were able to share the progress we have made and the steps taken to strengthen our program,” Dee Hodge said in the letter.

“As a result of that discussion, the AIA has adjusted our status from probation to warning. This is an important step forward and means our student-athletes are eligible for postseason play if they quality.

While we are encouraged by this outcome, we are also clear that our work is not finished. We will remain on warning for the next year, and during this time, expectations for conduct at all athletic events must be met without exception. Any inappropriate behavior by coaches, athletes, or spectators could result in a return to probationary status.”

Breaking News: AIA changes Coolidge athletic status from PROBATION to WARNING! which means Coolidge teams can now qualify for playoffs IF they qualify!



Please read the letter below for more information from the Coolidge/Chinle situation. @azc_obert pic.twitter.com/nQnxwfZTiB — azsportsnetwork (@AZSPORTSNETWORK) April 20, 2026

The Bears had defeated Chinle, 64-53, in a quarterfinal matchup but during the contest it was alleged that Coolidge was accused of taunting towards the Wildcats’ boys basketball team. Per a report, video footage was sent in to the AIA which led to the association launching an investigation into the serious allegations.

After the conclusion of the investigation, the AIA had decided to place Coolidge’s entire athletic department under a one-year probation, which included all teams barred from participating in the postseason, per AIA Bylaw 16.1.

Coolidge finished 26-8 on the season and are the No. 66 ranked team, according to the final Arizona 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Coolidge High School

Coolidge High School, located in Coolidge, Arizona, is a dynamic educational institution committed to academic excellence and athletic achievement. Home of the Bears, CHS offers a diverse range of programs, including strong STEM initiatives, competitive sports teams, and various extracurricular activities. With a focus on student growth and community engagement, CHS fosters a supportive environment where students are encouraged to excel both in and out of the classroom.