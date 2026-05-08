Cooper (KY) football announces hiring of head coach

Union (KY) Cooper has decided on a new head football coach, according to a social media announcement on Friday.

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Per the football program, the Jaguars have hired Adam Begley as the next head coach, taking over for previous longtime head coach Randy Borchers, who stepped down back in mid-April.

“Cooper High School is excited to announce Adam Begley as the next Head Varsity Football Coach of the Jaguars football program. Coach Begley brings a strong background in leadership, player development, and community involvement, having coached at the youth, middle school, freshman, and varsity levels since 2014,” the statement reads.

“As a founder and former director within the local youth football organization, he has been instrumental in helping build continuity throughout the Cooper football pipeline. Most recently serving as Freshman Head Coach and Assistant Varsity Offensive Line Coach, Begley is known for his emphasis on discipline, accountability, and developing young men through the game of football. Outside of athletics, he also brings 25 years of leadership experience in the fire service, managing personnel, training, and operations in high-pressure environments. Coach Begley looks forward to building a program rooted in toughness, consistency, and community pride while continuing to strengthen the tradition of Cooper football.”

Begley takes over for Borchers, who was able to do plenty of winning during his time leading the Jaguars, leading the program to four regional titles and four district crowns over the course of nearly two decades. Overall, Borchers won 118 games at Cooper.

In the final Kentucky 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Cooper finished with a 9-5 record and as the No. 22nd ranked team in the state.

More about Cooper High School

Cooper High School, located in Union, Kentucky, is known for its strong academic programs and active student body. The school emphasizes a well-rounded education with a variety of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. Students are encouraged to excel both in academics and sports, fostering a community spirit and school pride.

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