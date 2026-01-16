Corky Kell & Dave Hunter Classic releases 2026 Mercedes-Benz Stadium matchups

The 35th annual Corky Kell + Dave Hunter High School Football Classic is already shaping up to be the best one yet as the event always is a staple for the Peach State to kickoff any campaign. Part of the prestige in playing in the event is the chance to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Friday morning, the classic announced the matchups that will take place in downtown Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as there’s a number of strong matchups now to look forward to already in 2026.

“With the World Cup coming to town and the Atlanta United home schedule and concerts being pushed back, MBS moved us to back-to-back days where we will do two doubleheaders on a Wednesday and Thursday,’’ Score Atlanta president and Classic Executive Director I.J. Rosenberg said via the release. “The four matchups are great as we have five new schools playing at MBS.”

One of the matchups was leaked on Thursday as No. 23 nationally ranked Grayson announced it will take on North Gwinnett, the No. 6 ranked team in Georgia according to the Massey Rankings, to start the 2026 season. Grayson ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

The game is set to take place on Wednesday night on Aug. 12 between the Rams and the Bulldogs at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

“It’s going to be a really special Classic, and we are working on a Friday and Saturday host that is really going to make the 35th year complete,’’ Rosenberg added. “I expect we will have everything in place by the last week of January. We have teams and matchups but want to be able to announce the second week of Corky at one time. Look for some fireworks.”

Among the other Corky Kell + Dave Hunter High School Football Classic matchups that will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are the following:

August 12

Lanier Longhorns vs. South Gwinnett Comets, 5 p.m.

Grayson Rams vs. North Gwinnett Bulldogs, 8 p.m.

August 13

Cambridge Bears vs. Brookwood Broncos, 5 p.m.

Roswell Hornets vs. Walton Raiders, 8 p.m.

