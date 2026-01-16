Cornelius Ingram steps down as Hawthorne (Fla.) HFC

Another successful Florida high school football head coach is heading elsewhere within the state for his next gig.

According to the Gainesville Sun, former University of Florida standout Cornelius Ingram is stepping down at Hawthorne, with rumors swirling that he will be taking the head coaching position Bradford.

Ingram just completed his 11th season as the head coach at Hawthorne, where the former Gators’ standout led the Hornets to three state championships in 2022-23 and 2025.

Ingram through his 11 seasons at the helm of the Hornets compiled an overall record of 104-22, having never overseen one losing campaign at Hawthorne.

During his college playing days, Ingram may be best remembered for his 2007 at Florida where he was an All-SEC performer. That season, Ingram caught 34 catches for 508 yards and was a critical piece to Gators quarterback Tim Tebow‘s Heisman Trophy season.

Hawthorne is coming off winning a Rural state championship under Ingram and finished the 2025 season as the No. 45 ranked team, according to the Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Hawthorne High School

Hawthorne High School, located in Hawthorne, Florida, is a public high school known for its strong community ties and commitment to academic and athletic excellence. The school’s athletic teams, known as the Hornets, compete in various sports and are celebrated for their competitive spirit. The school’s colors are orange and black, symbolizing the vibrant energy and determination of its students and athletes. Hawthorne High fosters a supportive environment, encouraging students to excel in both academics and athletics.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.