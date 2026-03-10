Corner Canyon (UT) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Utah continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

A national high school football power just released its 2026 schedule in the Corner Canyon Chargers of Utah. The Chargers are slated to bring back 2027 three-stars Diesel Dart and Manase Brown, which keeps the team in contention among the state’s best high school football programs heading into the fall. What will be a big question mark for Corner Canyon is at the quarterback position with the graduation of Texas A&M enrollee Helaman Casuga.

Corner Canyon is coming off winning its sixth state championship last fall and remains one of the country’s top programs, with the Chargers being under new leadership as the school hired Casey Sutera away from Brighton (UT).

The full Corner Canyon 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at Davis

Aug. 21 – at Timpview

Aug. 28 – Fremont

Sep. 4 – at Liberty (Ariz.)

Sep. 11 – Eastwood (TX)

Sep. 18 – Lone Peak

Sep. 25 – at Skyridge

Oct. 2 – Cedar Valley

Oct. 8 – at American Fork

Oct. 14 – Lehi

Corner Canyon, which won the UHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2025, finished as the state’s No. 1 ranked team, according to the final Utah 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

