Utah’s No. 1 ranked high school football team of 2025, the Corner Canyon Chargers, has found who will be their next head football coach.

The football program’s official Instagram handle announced via social media that Brighton (UT) head coach Casey Sutera will be the team’s next lead man. The following is an excerpt from the announcement made on Instagram regarding Sutera as Corner Canyon’s next head football coach:

Wearing corner Canyon blue again and being on our fields again is amazing news! Welcoming back one of our very own as the new Head Coach of Corner Canyon Football is so exciting! CASEY SUTERA… welcome back!

There’s plenty of familiarity with this hiring for Corner Canyon as Sutera was the defensive coordinator for the Chargers before taking the head coaching job at Brighton. In four seasons at the helm, Sutera compiled an overall record of 35-14, reaching the state playoffs each campaign.

Sutera takes over for Eric Kjar, who after the Overtime Nationals Championship game against St. Frances Academy (Md.), accepted the collegiate head coaching position at Weber State. Kjar during his time coaching the Chargers won 112 games and led Corner Canyon to seven state titles.

Corner Canyon, which won the UHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2025, finished as the state’s No. 1 ranked team, according to the final Utah 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Corner Canyon High School

Corner Canyon High School, located in Draper, Utah, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Corner Canyon’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state-level championships. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.

For Utah high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Beehive State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Utah high school football excitement across the state.