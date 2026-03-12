Cornerstone Christian (TX) football puts together loaded 2026 slate

Everything is bigger when it comes to Texas high school football, but not many schools in the state are putting together the kind of schedules Cornerstone Christian has when it comes to 2026.

The Warriors’ football program announced on Thursday their complete 12-game slate for the upcoming 2026 season, which might be arguably the most most difficult of any in Texas. Cornerstone Christian has an arduous task ahead of them as they will be playing several of the top high school football teams in the country.

Among the teams that the Warriors will play this fall are nationally recognized brands like IMG Academy (Fla.), Lake Travis (TX), Massillon (OH), Hun School (NJ) and St. John’s College (District of Columbia).

Cornerstone Christian will return a bevy of starters on both sides of the ball, with the top returner arguably being 2027 four-star EDGE Drake Carroll.

The full Cornerstone Christian 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – UANL (Mexico)

Aug. 29 – at IMG Academy (Fla.)

Sep. 4 – at Center

Sep. 11 – at Parish Episcopal School

Sep. 17 – Lake Travis

Oct. 3 – at St. John’s College (D.C.)

Oct. 9 – at Massillon Washington (OH)

Oct. 16 – at Evangel Christian Academy (La.)

Oct. 23 – Hun School (NJ)

Oct. 30 – Compass Prep (Ariz.)

Nov. 6 – Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.)

Nov. 13 – Legacy School of Sports Sciences

Cornerstone Christian finished 2025 with a 5-4 record and ranked 285, according to the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

