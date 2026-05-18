Corona (Calif.) Centennial becomes latest to receive gear from Patrick Mahomes' brand

California had three high schools represented last season through Adidas and wearing the Mahomes’ “Gladiator” brand uniforms/gear. Now one of the Golden State’s most premier programs will be rocking the 3-time Super Bowl champion’s gear come the 2026 season.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Corona (Calif.) Centennial confirmed with Rivals on Monday that they have been selected as the next California high school that will partner with Adidas and wear Mahomes’ “Gladiator” brand uniforms/gear for the 2026 campaign. Last year, Inglewood, Lincoln and Orange Lutheran received the Mahomes’ gear from Adidas.

“It’s been a flawless transition into our partnership with Adidas,” Corona Centennial assistant head coach Anthony Catalano said to Rivals on Monday. “They have taken great care of us, while understanding our needs as a program. We are excited to be a flagship program on the national stage and on the west coast for Adidas. Being able to represent both Adidas and Patrick Mahomes, one of the best QBs of all time, is a tremendous honor.”

The Huskies, which reached the CIF Southern Section championship game, losing to Santa Margarita Catholic, were one of high school football’s top teams from the 2025 season. Though Centennial lost some key pieces from last year’s 12-2 team, the Huskies don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon under longtime head coach Matt Logan.

The Huskies will have a bevy of talent back on the defensive side of the ball, including 2027 four-star safety Jaden Walk-Green and three-star defensive lineman Miles Schirmer.

Centennial is coming off competing for the CIF Southern Section championship under Logan and finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 ranked team, according to the California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

The full list of the 15 schools Patrick Mahomes gifted uniforms, gear to in 2025 can be found below:

Whitehouse High School (Whitehouse, Texas)

Northwestern Senior High (Miami, Florida)

Broken Arrow High (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Grayson High (Loganville, Georgia)

Cass Technical (Detroit, Michigan)

Detroit Catholic Central (Livonia, Michigan)

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida)

Inglewood High (Inglewood, California)

Orange Lutheran (Orange, California)

Longview High (Longview, Texas)

Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Servite High (Anaheim, California)

Central Senior High (Miami, Florida)

Liberty North High (Liberty, Missouri)

Lincoln High School (San Diego, California)

More about Centennial High School

Centennial High School, located in Corona, California, is a distinguished public high school known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering numerous AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Centennial’s athletic teams are competitive at the state level, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, Centennial High cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the California high school football excitement across the state.