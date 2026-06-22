Corona Centennial, De La Salle football set to play at Cal Berkeley on ESPN Network

California high school football state powerhouses Corona Centennial and De La Salle meeting in September will be played at a collegiate venue, according to a report.

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According to High School On SI’s Tarek Fattal on Monday, the two California high school football titans are set to meet in Berkeley, California and at the University of Cal Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium and the game is expected to be televised on one of the ESPN’s networks. The game date is set for Sep. 26, 2 p.m., per Fattal.

FOOTBALL: Corona Centennial’s showdown with De La Salle will be played at Cal Berkeley on Saturday, September 26 at 2 p.m.



The game is expected to be played on one of ESPN’s networks.



cc: @MitchBookLive — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) June 22, 2026

The Huskies, which reached the CIF Southern Section championship game, losing to Santa Margarita Catholic, were one of high school football’s top teams from the 2025 season. Though Centennial loses some key pieces from last year’s 12-2 team, the Huskies don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon under longtime head coach Matt Logan.

The Huskies will have a bevy of talent back on the defensive side of the ball, including 2027 four-star safety Jaden Walk-Green.

Centennial is coming off competing for the CIF Southern Section championship under Logan and finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 ranked team, according to the California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, with De La Salle coming in right behind the Huskies at No. 3.

De La Salle finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-1 record, with the only loss coming at the end of the season against Open Division champion Santa Margarita Catholic.

The Spartans have won eight CIF championships in the modern era and own the nation’s longest win streak at 151 games in a row, which ran from the start of the 1992 season through Sep. 4, 2004 when De La Salle lost to Bellevue (Wash.).

This past 2025 season, the Spartans pulled off some impressive wins as they opened up the campaign with a 10-6 win over Florida Class 5A state finalist Lakeland, Cathedral Catholic, Junipero Serra and Pittsburg, respectively.

More about Centennial High School

“Centennial High School, located in Corona, California, is a distinguished public high school known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering numerous AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Centennial’s athletic teams are competitive at the state level, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, Centennial High cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.”

More about De La Salle High School

“De La Salle High School, located in Concord, California, is a prestigious private Catholic institution known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. De La Salle’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”