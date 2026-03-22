Corona Centennial, De La Salle football set to square off in 2026

The last time California high school football state powerhouses Corona Centennial and De La Salle faced off on the gridiron was back in 2015 for a state title, with the latter coming away victorious. This upcoming 2026 season will see the Huskies and Spartans finally have the long awaited rematch take place.

According to a report by High School On SI’s Tarek Fattel, the two high school football titans are set to meet in Concord, California on Sep. 25. This game brings plenty of intrigue as both programs were in contention throughout the 2025 season to win the state’s Open Division state championship and will likely be in the running once again this fall.

The Huskies, which reached the CIF Southern Section championship game, losing to Santa Margarita Catholic, were one of high school football’s top teams from the 2025 season. Though Centennial loses some key pieces from last year’s 12-2 team, the Huskies don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon under longtime head coach Matt Logan.

The Huskies will have a bevy of talent back on the defensive side of the ball, including 2027 four-star safety Jaden Walk-Green and three-star defensive lineman Miles Schirmer.

Centennial is coming off competing for the CIF Southern Section championship under Logan and finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 ranked team, according to the California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, with De La Salle coming in right behind the Huskies at No. 3.

De La Salle finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-1 record, with the only loss coming at the end of the season against Open Division champion Santa Margarita Catholic.

The Spartans have won eight CIF championships in the modern era and own the nation’s longest win streak at 151 games in a row, which ran from the start of the 1992 season through Sep. 4, 2004 when De La Salle lost to Bellevue (Wash.).

This past 2025 season, the Spartans pulled off some impressive wins as they opened up the campaign with a 10-6 win over Florida Class 5A state finalist Lakeland, Cathedral Catholic, Junipero Serra and Pittsburg, respectively.

More about Centennial High School

Centennial High School, located in Corona, California, is a distinguished public high school known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering numerous AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Centennial’s athletic teams are competitive at the state level, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, Centennial High cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

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