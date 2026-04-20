Country music star Morgan Wallen donating $1.2 million to upgrade alma mater's baseball field

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is giving back to Gibbs High School, his alma mater in Corryton, Tenn.

WATE News reported on Monday morning that the Morgan Wallen Foundation plans to donate $1.2 million to Gibbs to upgrade its baseball field. Wallen was on the Gibbs team that won its first state title in school history in 2010.

According to Knox County Commission documents, the donation will help turn the field into “a versatile, state-of-the-art multi-use athletic field” and there are also plans to build a softball facility on the Gibbs campus.

Last year, the school renamed the field to “Morgan Wallen Field.” There is an item on the commission’s April agenda to approve an agreement for the funding, per the WATE report.

According to MaxPreps, Wallen hit .347 with 35 hits as a senior for the Eagles. He had six doubles, a triple, five homers and drove in 30 runs in 37 games.

Wallen has donated to his alma mater on multiple occasions and has also funded renovations for Gibbs Youth Sports facilities, as well as the little league in Jefferson City.

Wallen graduated from Gibbs in 2011. Three years later, he competed on “The Voice.” In 2018, he released his debut studio album. He has intertwined with the sports world frequently during his latest rounds of stadium shows, walking out with prominent local sports figures at the beginning of his shows.

At a previous show at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Wallen brought out Peyton Manning and Josh Heupel. Over the weekend, Wallen performed at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and was joined by Nick Saban on his way to the stage.

More about Gibbs High School

“Gibbs High School, located in Corryton, Tennessee, serves students in grades 9-12 and is part of the Knox County School District. The school is known for its commitment to academic excellence and a wide range of extracurricular activities. The Eagles, representing Gibbs, compete in several sports, fostering teamwork and school spirit. Facilities include a gymnasium and sports fields that support athletics like football and basketball. Gibbs encourages student participation in sports to promote physical fitness and community engagement.”