Crystal River (FL) football tabs Brice Spaulding as head coach

Crystal River High School (Fla.) has finally found who will be the next head football coach of their program.

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Brooksville (Fla.) Hernando offensive coordinator Brice Spaulding has been tabbed as the Pirates’ next head football coach. Spaulding spoke to Rivals on Monday regarding his appointment as Crystal River’s new lead man of the football program.

“I am very excited to come into the Crystal River Football Program as the Head Coach,” Spaulding said to Rivals on Monday. “The opportunity to lead a program so rich in history is absolutely humbling. To be able to put my name in with the previous Head Coaches to lead this program makes me very proud. The legacy that Earl Bramlett has in this program is one that I aspire for. The community support surrounding pirate football is absolutely second to none. My relationship with Athletic Director Mark Lee and Principal Phil McCloud was a huge part of what made this opportunity so great for me. An admin team that I am fully aligned with will allow me to accomplish something great here.”

Coming in strong with a standard heavy focus, and a team that will be built through Grit in the weight room. Crystal River Football will pull itself back to the top in the region where it belongs. For me this is my dream job. This is the only head coach job that I have ever wanted. Leading the team at the center of the community that I live in is a goal I have aspired for since I began coaching. This program has a ton of talent that has just been waiting for strong leadership and direction. A bunch of hardworking athletes that want to win. Big things are coming for Crystal River Football.”

The Pirates initially had hired former Division I offensive coordinator Bill Legg as the program’s head coach before a month later he stepped down.

Crystal River has seen somewhat of a revolving door at the head coaching position in recent memory as the Pirates have seen Bill Vonada and Chris Cook, respectively, as the coaches between the 2024 and 2025 Florida high school football seasons. The Pirates won a district championship in 2024, going 6-5 by Vonada before the longtime head coach decided to step down after the season.

Last season, Crystal River finished as the state’s No. 387 ranked team, according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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