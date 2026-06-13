D2 state champions Avon (Ohio.) to enter OHSFCA 7 on 7 state championship

Avon (Ohio.) are the headliner of a stacked slate of seven-on-seven action next week. The OHSFCA officially released the brackets for their tournament yesterday, which kicks off on Monday at Hilliard Darby High School. The Eagles are one of 14 teams competing in the D1 bracket of the tournament.

Going into the tournament, Avon is coming off winning back-to-back D2 state titles. Defeating Cincinnati Anderson (Ohio) in the state championship game, they finished the season as the number one-ranked team in the state according to the Rivals High School Football Composite Rankings and Massey Rankings.

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“Monday, June 15 Ohio High School Football Coaches Association 7 on 7 State Championship Division II Begins at 10 AM Division I Begins at 3 PM At Hilliard Darby High School.” The OHSFCA released both D1 and D2 brackets for the 7-on-7 state championship this year. This is the second annual running of the tournament.

Alongside the D1 bracket, the D2 bracket also includes last year’s winners, Columbus Harvest Prep (Ohio). They captured the championship after defeating Kenton (Ohio.), who will also be participating in the bracket with 16 other teams on Monday.

Included in the D1 bracket is defending champions Middletown Lakota East (Ohio.). The Thunderhawks captured the 2025 OHSFCA 7 on 7 state title following a 21-20 victory. Last season, they fell in the Region 4 OHSAA playoff bracket to Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio) in the quarterfinal.

After their success last year, Lakota East will enter the second annual state championship without three-star tight end PJ MacFarlane. Earning first-team Greater Miami conference honors for hauling in 45 receptions for 596 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior year, he is fully committed to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Avon will also be missing some of their seniors. Included in that, is four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon. Earning first-team All-Ohio honors in both 2024 and 2025, the sixth-best prospect in the state initially committed to Ohio State before flipping his commitment to UNC.

With both teams losing star players from their roster, the 7-on-7 state championship will serve as a chance to discover new ones ahead of the regular season. Avon kicks off their season with a non-conference clash with Upper Arlington (Ohio.) on September 4.