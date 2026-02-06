Da’Mya Wilson drops 72 points, breaking 47-year old Arkansas record

A 47-year old Arkansas high school girls basketball record has been broken and in impressive fashion.

According to a report by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Barton senior guard Da’Mya Wilson set a new state single game record with 72 points in a 94-21 victory over Marianna Lee earlier this week. Per the outlet, the previous state record was set by Hartman’s Angela Davenport (71 points) back in 1979.

“Da’Mya is special because she has a gift in the way she sees the game,” Barton head coach Ryan Koerdt said to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “Her IQ and natural ability set her apart. Her emotional stability is another thing that impresses me. Never too high or too low. She just plays.”

It’s not the first time the Barton guard has put up some massive numbers from the field as Wilson once dropped 55 points as a freshman and earlier this 2025-26 season notched a 54-point triple double in a 76-42 win over England.

The Bears are currently 22-1 on the season and are ranked as the state’s No. 79 ranked team, according to the Arkansas 2025 High School Girls Basketball Massey Rankings.

