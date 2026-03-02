Dan Devine leaving Woodstock (Ga.) football to take job at IMG Academy

According to a social media post on Monday, Dan Devine announced that he will officially no longer be the head football coach at Woodstock High School (Ga.).

Devine posted that he’s stepping down as the lead man of the Wolverines and has become the head coach of IMG Academy’s postgraduate football program in Bradenton, Florida.

“The last three years have been the most rewarding of my career. We built a foundation on hard work, sacrifice, and of course – family. I can say, with confidence, that Woodstock Football is better now than it was when we started this journey together,” Devine said in a statement.

“Our success wouldn’t be possible without the support of our players, staff, families, and the Woodstock Community. I’ll miss the practices, Friday nights, and Sunday coaches meetings. But most importantly, I will miss watching our boys grow into great young men on and off the field. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in building the FOE culture. A special thank you to Mr. Charley Ingham and Coach Julie Crowe for believing in me and supporting me every step of the way.”

It was first reported last week that Devine would be leaving Woodstock as the school’s head coach, but Monday was the first public message by him regarding leaving the Wolverines. Devine tackles helping jumpstart IMG Academy’s postgrad program after two seasons of leading Woodstock to back-to-back postseason appearances in 2024 and 2025.

The Wolverines ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finishing at No. 157 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Woodstock High School

Woodstock High School, founded in 1996, is a public institution in the Cherokee County School District. It serves students from grades 9-12 and offers a wide range of academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs. The Wolverines compete in various sports, including football and basketball. Notably, the football team has had significant playoff appearances, and the school has been recognized for its STEM certification. The school’s commitment to excellence in academics and athletics makes it a cornerstone of the community.

