Dave Hahn steps down as Manheim Central (Pa.) head football coach

It might be close to the official off-season for high school sports around the country, but head coaching openings continue to pop up on the prep gridiron level. One of Pennsylvania’s better known programs has abruptly begun the search for a new head football coach, according to a report.

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According to a report by LancasterOnline, Dave Hahn (head coach) and Jared Shearer (assistant coach) have both resigned from their coaching positions at Manheim Central. Hahn has been the Barons’ head coach over the last 10 years and led a successful football program in the process.

Manheim Central superintendent Ryan Axe was asked by the outlet for the reasons for the resignations of Hahn and Shearer, with no reasoning provided.

“Neither gave a reason for their resignations,” Axe said to LancasterOnline about the pair’s sudden resignations.

When it came to winning Pennsylvania high school football games, Hahn was as successful as they come within the Lancaster-Lebanon League as he compiled a strong 99-33 mark over his decade overseeing the program.

Per the report, Manheim Central found tons of success within the league, winning seven Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 championships along with five District 3 title appearances, winning two crowns in 2017 and 2018.

The Barons are coming off a pair of sub-par seasons for the program as Manheim Central finished 5-5 in 2025 and 3-7 the year before. The three seasons prior between 2021 and 2023 strung together 10-plus win campaigns. Manheim Central finished as the state’s No. 160th ranked team, per the Pennsylvania High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Manheim Central High School

Manheim Central High School, located in Manheim, PA, serves students in grades 9-12 and is renowned for its commitment to both academic excellence and athletic achievement. The school’s mascot, the Baron, represents the strength and resilience of the community. It offers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, soccer, and wrestling. The Barons’ teams have achieved success in various sports, including state championships in field hockey and softball.