David O'Connor leaving Giles County (TN) football after second stint

After a second successful stint with the Pulaski (Tenn.) Giles County football program, head coach David O’Connor has decided it was time for a change, according to a report.

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Per a report by the Columbia Daily Herald, O’Connor has stepped down as the Bobcats’ head coach after going 75-52 in his second go around with Giles County. The report states that O’Connor is leaving Giles County to join the coaching staff at Hazel Green in Alabama.

O’Connor leaves the program after serving the program in two separate tenures, first being from 2006–2012 where he guided the Bobcats to their first and only Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) state championship. During his first several seasons leading the program, O’Connor put together a 75-17 record and won the Class 4A crown in 2009.

Overall for O’Connor, he put together a strong coaching career at Giles County where he finishes with a 150-69 overall record.

One of the primary factors for O’Connor, according to the report, was the commute for the coach as Giles County was a 45-mile drive compared to Hazel Green, which will only be five.

The Bobcats went 9-4 last season, finishing No. 80 in the state, per the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Giles County High School

Giles County High School, known for its spirited Bobcats, offers a comprehensive educational experience in Pulaski, Tennessee. In addition to a strong academic curriculum, GCHS promotes athletic achievement with teams in football, basketball, and more. The school fosters a dynamic student environment, encouraging participation in a range of extracurriculars. With a community-focused approach, Giles County High stands as a pillar in its region, cultivating both academic and athletic excellence among its students.

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