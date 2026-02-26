David Pack returning to coach Tennessee high school football

After 14 years away from the sidelines, David Pack decided it was time to return to Tennessee high school football.

According to a report by the Nashville Tennessean, the former 2-time state championship Christ Presbyterian Academy head coach will be returning to the gridiron and has been tabbed as Franklin Christian Academy‘s next lead man.

“The last 14 years, and the 49 years preceding it, all the great things have come out of the unseen,” Pack said to the Nashville Tennessean. “It’s been the mystery in the unknowns and the pursuit of — what’s to come that you can’t see?”

In some scenarios, you’re inheriting a lot and standing on the shoulders of giants who preceded you. I’ll be coaching the giants here, whose shoulders the future FCA teams will stand on. And I can’t wait, really.”

Pack, 63, helped lead CPA to championship glory in the early 2000s, guiding the program to state titles in 2000 and 2002. During that time, Pack compiled a record of 77-28 at CPA on his way to two TSSAA state championships in Class 1A.

After CPA, Pack went on to coach at Franklin Road Academy for four seasons, putting together a record of 23-22 with Division II-A playoff appearances in 2009 and 2010.

“The door was open, so I walked around to the side and smelled the inside of the bus,” Pack added via the report. “I stepped up on the steps, and I always sat in the same seat, so I eyeballed that seat. I didn’t go in there … but the smell of that diesel fuel, the smell of that bus. I stepped back and imagined 45 guys walking out of the door with pea coats and travel bags to go to a semifinal game somewhere in some foreign county. I was like, ‘Gah, how good would that be?’”

Franklin Christian ended last season with a 6-5 record and as the No. 232 ranked team, according to the final Tennessee 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

