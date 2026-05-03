David Schuster named Ontario Christian (CA) football coach

It didn’t take long for David Schuster to find his next head coaching gig when it comes to California high school football.

According to a statement by Schuster on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon, the former San Luis Obispo (CA) Mission Prep head coach announced he has accepted the same position at Ontario (CA) Ontario Christian.

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“Incredibly excited and humbled to announce that I am the new Head Football Coach at Ontario Christian! My family and I are so thankful for the opportunity to restore this legendary program alongside an amazing community,” Schuster said in his statement on social media.

Incredibly excited and humbled to announce that I am the new Head Football Coach at Ontario Christian! My family and I are so thankful for the opportunity to restore this legendary program alongside an amazing community! @chriscfore pic.twitter.com/Zf9MHbV5cH — David Schuster (@coach_dschuster) May 3, 2026

The Knights experienced their first losing season since 2014 last year when the program went winless and was out-scored by opponents by a combined 505-100.

Schuster’s first two seasons were as a Division 6 eight-man team before moving up to 11-man football in Division III. The Royals’ best campaign under Schuster came from 2021 to 2023 when Mission Prep had a combined record of 26-9.

In 2025, Ontario Christian posted a 0-10 record and ranked as the No. 733 program in the state, according to the final California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Ontario Christian High School

Ontario Christian High School, located in Ontario, California, offers a holistic education rooted in Christian values. With an enrollment of around 390 students, the school emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community service. Students engage in a diverse range of extracurricular activities, including athletics, arts, and various clubs. The school aims to prepare students to become courageous leaders who impact their community positively, all while nurturing their faith and academic aspirations.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of California.