Policy violations sideline No. 10 De La Salle (Calif.) baseball for the first five games of 2026

Usually when a high school athletics team is sanctioned or penalized, it comes straight from the state association. In the case of California baseball powerhouse De La Salle, it came right from school administrators themselves.

According to a report by The Mercury News, the Spartans’ baseball team was forced to cancel the first five games of their 2026 season due to violations of De La Salle school policy, team rules, and the code of conduct. The Spartans are ranked No. 10 in the latest Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

The school provided a statement to The Mercury News regarding its decision to suspend the Spartans’ first five games of the baseball campaign:

The team will participate in reflective and restorative activities designed to reinforce the school’s expectations and strengthen leadership within the program. The goal of this action is not solely disciplinary, but formative to ensure that students grow in character and responsibility as representatives of De La Salle High School. De La Salle High School holds its students and student-athletes to the highest standards of conduct. Participation in athletics is a privilege that carries significant responsibility to teammates, coaches, opponents, and the broader school community. When those standards are not met, appropriate and meaningful consequences are necessary. While this situation is disappointing, it presents an important opportunity for accountability, reflection, and growth. The school is committed to working with the student-athletes and coaching staff to ensure a clear understanding of expectations moving forward and to reinforce a culture rooted in our core values of faith, integrity, and scholarship.

De La Salle is arguably the top NorCal program as the Spartans have won eight NCS Division I titles and 15 overall.

The games that will be impacted by the cancellation of De La Salle’s first five games are contests against St. Ignatius at home, Saturday on the road at St. Mary’s-Stockton, two tournament games in San Diego on March 5-6 and a March 13 visit to Jesuit-Carmichael. If the games cannot be made up during the course of the season, they will be recorded as forfeit losses, per the report.

The Spartans finished the 2025 season with a 29-4 record and were one of the top high school baseball programs in the country.

More about De La Salle High School

De La Salle High School, located in Concord, California, is a prestigious private Catholic institution known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. De La Salle’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.