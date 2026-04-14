De La Salle (La.) football tabs Chad Mahaffey as head coach

Chad Mahaffey has seen plenty of success coaching high school football in the state of Louisiana. Now, the longtime coach will be taking his coaching talents to one of the state’s prominent schools.

According to a report by NOLA.com, Mahaffey has been hired to become the next head football coach at De La Salle (La.). Mahaffey is a Louisiana high school football coaching veteran, having coached within the state for 17 years with a career overall record of 142-59.

“He comes with the championship mindset that you only learn when you’ve been there. We just felt like for the culture for the program and for the school, he was the best fit,” De La Salle athletic director Jason Lachica said via the report.

Mahaffey has seen success in recent memory as the head coach at Walker for the last seven seasons, notching a 10-3 record in 2023. Many remember the offensive-minded coach for his time at University High (U-High) in Baton Rouge, winning three state championships over the course of nine seasons.

Now Mahaffey takes over a Cavaliers’ football program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2022 when the team went 10-1.

In the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, De La Salle finished with a 5-7 record and as the No. 56th ranked team in the state.

More about De La Salle High School

De La Salle High School is a private Catholic institution in New Orleans, Louisiana, committed to providing a holistic education. Rooted in the teachings of St. John Baptist de La Salle, it fosters academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community engagement. With a comprehensive curriculum and extracurricular activities, including athletics and arts, the school shapes students into well-rounded individuals ready to lead with integrity and service​.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Pelican State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Louisiana.