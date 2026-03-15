De’Aaron Fox, Joe Rogan attend UIL basketball state championships

A couple of well known public figures were on hand for the final University Interscholastic League (UIL) basketball finals on Saturday.

Attending the UIL Class 6A, Division II state championship game between Little Elm and Westlake was current San Antonio Spurs’ guard De’Aaron Fox and UFC commentator/podcaster Joe Rogan. Little Elm ended up stunning Westlake, 57-35.

The celebrities are courtside for the final game of the UIL Texas High School Basketball State Championships.



Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox and UFC commentator / podcaster Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/nF4ijhfZg1 — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) March 15, 2026

Little Elm’s Joshua Weems was named the game’s MVP after pouring in a 16 points along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Fox joined the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024-25 season after the Sacramento Kings shipped him out via a mid-season trade. Sacramento is where Fox was taken 5th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent nearly eight seasons. Playing in 17 games last season for the Spurs, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds.

Through 58 games started for San Antonio this 2025-26 season, Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Fox played his high school basketball at Cy Lakes.

Little Elm ended the UIL basketball season with a 37-2 record and finished at No. 6 in the final 2025 Texas high school football rankings, with Westlake finishing 31-7 and at No. 28, respectively.

More about Little Elm High School

Located in Little Elm, Texas, Little Elm High School (LEHS) is home to the Lobos and offers a dynamic academic and extracurricular environment. LEHS emphasizes excellence both in the classroom and on the field, with strong programs in athletics, fine arts, and career education. Known for its vibrant community spirit and innovative approach to learning, Little Elm High School prepares students for success in college, careers, and life beyond high school.

How to Follow Texas High School Boys Basketball

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