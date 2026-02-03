Deland (Fla.) to host St. Frances Academy (Md.) to open 2026

Deland (Fla.) is ready to put themselves on the national high school football spotlight and they’ll do so in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

According to a report by the Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Zach Allen, the Bulldogs will host national high school football powerhouse St. Frances Academy (Md.) on Aug. 28 at Deland’s Spec Martin Stadium.

Deland athletic director Lance Jenkins made the announcement earlier this week via a press release regarding the decision for the Bulldogs to face the Panthers, the 2025 Overtime Nationals champion.

“With the limiting effect the transfer portal has had on high school recruiting, we believe it is essential to begin competing on a national stage,” Jenkins said in the press release. “Playing elite programs like St. Frances Academy every year gives our athletes more visibility to college coaches than a traditional local or statewide schedule can provide. Our goal is to put our players in the best position to succeed.”

St. Frances Academy back in December played Corner Canyon (UT) for the Overtime Nationals Championship Game, beating the Chargers 37-20 in Baltimore. The Panthers in recent years have traveled down to Florida and defeated some of the state’s best, including Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Clearwater Central Catholic and Venice, respectively.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 last season and finished as the state’s No. 19 ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Panthers ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about Deland High School

DeLand High School, located in DeLand, Florida, is known for its robust academic and extracurricular programs. The school’s athletics program, represented by the Bulldogs, offers a variety of sports including football, basketball, and more. DeLand High has a rich history of athletic achievement and community involvement, fostering both school spirit and individual growth among its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.