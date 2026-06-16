Delaware 6-time state championship football program sitting out 2026 season

Bear (Del.) Caravel Academy has won six Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) football state champion ships, with the most recent one coming in 2024. Now the Buccaneers won’t be fielding a team for the upcoming 2026 high school football season, according to a report.

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According to a report by WDEL, the Buccaneers are sitting out the 2026 high school football season over concerns that they may not be able to field a competitive team. Before 2025, Caravel was playing in the DIAA’s Class 2A, where they had won 38 of their last 39 games but last season were bumped up to Class 3A, which they finished with a 6-3 mark.

“Football is a physically demanding sport that requires adequate roster depth to ensure safe practice environments, proper player rotation, and competitive game participation. At this time, we do not believe we can provide those conditions at the varsity level,” Caravel Academy Head of School Dr. Jerry Lamey said in a letter according to the report.

According to the Delaware High School Football Massey Ratings, Caravel Academy was heading into the 2026 season as the state’s No. 5 ranked team.

The report states that it is believed the school announcing the planned shutdown of the 2026 season is part of a bigger plan to be moved back into Class 2A. The Buccaneers saw their season end last year in the Class 3A state quarterfinals in a loss to Appoquinimink.

If Caravel Academy had played in Class 2A last season, the possibility they could’ve won a state championship was within reach as eventual champion Red Lion was a team they had defeated during the regular season handily, 42-18.

It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers would be moved back down, but the report does state that players at the school would be allowed one penalty-free transfer to another school for the upcoming campaign.

More about Caravel Academy

“Caravel Academy is a private, college-preparatory school in Bear, Delaware, serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade. Known for academic excellence and a commitment to character development, Caravel offers a challenging curriculum, strong arts and athletics programs, and a nurturing environment. The Buccaneers proudly compete in various sports, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and school spirit both on and off the field.”