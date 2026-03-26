Delaware High School Football: Middletown releases 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Delaware continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

Middletown Cavaliers (Del.) football team is one of the top high school programs out of the DMV region and recently released their 2026 schedule, with several top end teams on the slate for the fall campaign. The Cavaliers will start the season with games against New York powers Cardinal Hayes, Tottenville before taking on Maryland powerhouse Good Counsel.

The full Middletown 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times included with the 10-game slate.

Sep. 3 – Tottenville (NY), 6 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Cardinal Hayes (NY), 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at Good Counsel (Md.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Smyrna, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Sussex Central Senior, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – William Penn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Caravel Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Hodgson Vo-Tech, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 – at Appoquinimink, 7 p.m.

The Cavaliers bring back a plethora of talent to both sides of the ball as the team returns 2028 four-star linebacker Tysir Young, 2027 three-star wide receiver DJ Davis and 2028 three-star EDGE Michel Adams.

Middletown this past 2025 season finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 2 in the state, according to the final Delaware 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Middletown High School

Middletown High School, located in Middletown, Delaware, is a leading public high school in the Appoquinimink School District. Known for its strong academic programs, diverse extracurriculars, and powerhouse athletics, Middletown fosters a supportive learning environment. Home of the Cavaliers, MHS takes pride in cultivating leadership, integrity, and excellence in every student.

For Delaware high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across The First State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Delaware high school football excitement across the state.