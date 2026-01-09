DeMarcus Harris named North Crowley (TX) football HC
North Crowley (TX) didn’t have to look far for its next head football coach as their next lead man was in building all along.
Panthers’ defensive coordinator DeMarcus Harris on Thursday night was promoted to be North Crowley’s next head football coach. Harris takes over for Ray Gates, who stepped down last month and will be taking a collegiate job under Neal Brown at North Texas.
Gates finishes his tenure at North Crowley after four successful seasons, compiling a record of 54-4 with a UIL Class 6A, Division I state championship in 2024.
Gates best season at North Crowley was in 2024 when he guided the program to a 16-0 record, leading the Panthers to a 50-21 victory over Westlake for the Class 6A, Division I crown.
North Crowley figures to have one of the top defensive secondaries in the country in 2026 as the team is slated to feature Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith, four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse and three-star safety Elijajuan Houston.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Demond Williams
Reverses decision
- 2New
Husan Longstreet
5-star QB plans to hit portal
- 3
Transfer Portal Intel
Cam Coleman, Deuce Knight
- 4Hot
Isaiah Horton
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 5Trending
Jason Witten
Lands coaching job in SEC
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Harris takes over a Panthers’ squad that finished 12-3 and as the No. 6 ranked team in the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about North Crowley High School
North Crowley High School, located in Crowley, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. North Crowley’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state-level recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.
How to Follow Texas High School Football
For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Texas high school football action.