DeMarcus Harris named North Crowley (TX) football HC

North Crowley (TX) didn’t have to look far for its next head football coach as their next lead man was in building all along.

Panthers’ defensive coordinator DeMarcus Harris on Thursday night was promoted to be North Crowley’s next head football coach. Harris takes over for Ray Gates, who stepped down last month and will be taking a collegiate job under Neal Brown at North Texas.

Look at Demarcus “Boone” Harris’ reaction as he realizes his father (also DeMarcus Harris) is about to be named North Crowley football’s next head coach. @7reassons pic.twitter.com/vg46Gy2wHN — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) January 9, 2026

Gates finishes his tenure at North Crowley after four successful seasons, compiling a record of 54-4 with a UIL Class 6A, Division I state championship in 2024.

Gates best season at North Crowley was in 2024 when he guided the program to a 16-0 record, leading the Panthers to a 50-21 victory over Westlake for the Class 6A, Division I crown.

North Crowley figures to have one of the top defensive secondaries in the country in 2026 as the team is slated to feature Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith, four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse and three-star safety Elijajuan Houston.

Harris takes over a Panthers’ squad that finished 12-3 and as the No. 6 ranked team in the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about North Crowley High School

North Crowley High School, located in Crowley, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. North Crowley’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state-level recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

