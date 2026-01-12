Derby (CT) head football coach steps down after four seasons

Another high school football head coaching position has opened up in the state of Connecticut.

According to a social media post on Monday, Jeremy Clark announced that he’s stepped down as the head football coach at Derby (Conn.) after four seasons at the helm. Clark compiled a record of 10-32 over his four seasons leading the Panthers.

I have resigned as the head coach of Derby football. I appreciate the administration for the past four years of their faith and trust. I am thankful for every Red Raider to come through the doors the past four seasons. I know the future of the program will be in great hands. — Jeremy Clark (@CoachClark203) January 12, 2026

When Clark was hired as the Derby head coach back in 2022, he was just 27 years old, making him at the time one of the youngest coaches in the state of Connecticut.

Clark’s first season was a difficult one as the Panthers finished winless at 0-11, according to MaxPreps. Derby under the direction of Clark would find the most success in 2024 when the Panthers ended with a 4-6 record.

