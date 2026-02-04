Derek Fisher's wife got ejected in a California high school basketball game

California high school basketball games can be intense, considering the level of talent in the state. However, a recent match became too heated, leading to insults and ejections.

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks hosted its Mission League rival, Crespi, last Monday, February 2. By the second quarter, Knights head coach Matt Sargeant and Celts head coach Derek Fisher had a confrontation. If that name sounds familiar, yes, it’s the former NBA point guard who won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Fisher’s wife, Gloria Govan, uttered during the altercation, “Sargeant, that Ozempic got your brain fogged up.” This video captured the moment Goven uttered that line.

Absolutely fascinating. Derek Fisher and Notre Dame's coach started getting into it in the middle of the game. And a woman (Fisher's wife?) in the stands behind the bench started getting upset and they just ejected her from the gym pic.twitter.com/LurJazIcqd — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 3, 2026

That line prompted a Notre Dame administrator to approach Fisher before asking Govan to be escorted out of the gym. Govan remained defiant on her way out. Following this incident, the game continued, and Notre Dame pulled off an 82-78 victory, improving their record to 19-6. Crespi rallied during the third quarter, leading to a dramatic comeback victory for Notre Dame. More importantly, Fisher and Sargeant reconciled after the game.

Isaiah Barnes, Gloria’s son with former NBA player Matt Barnes, led Crespi with 24 points, while Cayman Martin added 18 points and seven rebounds. Despite the loss, Fisher and the Celts will carry their 19-11 record to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Meanwhile, Notre Dame will face Sierra Canyon, the second-best team in the nation based on the Rivals Composite Rankings, on February 4 to close their 2025-26 California high school basketball season.

How to Follow California High School Basketball

For California high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school basketball excitement throughout California, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.