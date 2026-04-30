Derek Stingley to gift alma mater Dunham School (LA) with new turf field

Baton Rogue (LA) Dunham School athletic department announced that they are receiving a major gift from an alumnus.

According to the announcement made on social media, Houston Texans’ cornerback Derek Stingley has gifted his alma mater a new turf field, which is expected to be ready by the time the 2026 Louisiana high school football season.

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We are thrilled to announce that construction will begin in May on the Derek Stingley, Jr. Field, a new turf practice field located on our main campus. Made possible thanks to a generous lead gift from 2019 Dunham graduate Derek Stingley, Jr., the new field will include a state-of-the-art synthetic playing surface, enhanced drainage systems, and dedicated space for football, PE classes, and other athletic training needs, providing student-athletes with a premier environment for year-round development. We expect the field to be ready by the start of school in August.

🐯 THE DEREK STINGLEY JR. FIELD 🐯



We are thrilled to announce that construction will begin in May on the Derek Stingley, Jr. Field, a new turf practice field located on our main campus. Made possible thanks to a generous lead gift from 2019 Dunham graduate Derek Stingley, Jr.,… pic.twitter.com/oAjMNVyiuF — Dunham Athletics (@DunhamAthletics) April 30, 2026

Stingley is a 2019 graduate of the Tigers and was named the 2018 Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year, in which the cornerback recorded 678 receiving yards, eight touchdowns, and 35 total tackles on defense.

“I am happy to give back to a place that generously invested in me, providing me with the foundation to embark on my journey as a young man in this world. I am truly fortunate to be in a position to donate and support the school that provided me with the opportunity to grow academically and develop as an athlete,” Stingley said via the statement.

The Tigers ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finished ranked No. 38 in the final 2025 Louisiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Dunham School

“The Dunham School, located in Baton Rouge, LA, is a private Christian college-preparatory institution serving students from pre-K to 12th grade. It emphasizes academic excellence, faith-based education, and holistic development, offering diverse opportunities in arts, leadership, service, and athletics. Known for its competitive sports teams, Dunham provides a vibrant community environment aimed at fostering spiritual growth, leadership skills, and lifelong learning. Dunham boasts a robust athletics program with teams excelling in sports like football, basketball, track and field, and more. The school emphasizes sportsmanship, character development, and community involvement, celebrating its athletes’ accomplishments on and off the field”

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