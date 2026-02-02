Did Bill Self intentionally ignore Tyran Stokes during the Kansas-BYU game?

The University of Kansas is one of the programs Tyran Stokes is considering for college basketball. Hence, the top-ranked player from the Class of 2026 attended the Jayhawks’ January 31 game against AJ Dybantsa and BYU.

While Kansas defeated the Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse to improve to 16-5, a moment before tipoff sparked much speculation. Bill Self, Kansas’ head coach, dapped recruits Taylen Kinney and Javon Bardwell. However, Self did not pay attention to Stokes.

Could it be that Tyran Stokes has made a decision, and he did not choose Kansas? Or did Self deliberately ignore him due to recruitment rules? The five-star small forward hasn’t made a commitment. However, Rivals predicted that the Jayhawks have the best chance (28.6%) of landing the Rainier Beach standout. Louisville (18.9%), Kentucky (16.2%), USC (13.5%), and Oregon (13.5%) complete the top five college basketball teams vying for Stokes.

Stokes already made an official visit to Kansas last April. He has also visited the other schools mentioned above last year, with Oregon being his final official visit in September.

Before Stokes finalizes his decision, it has been announced that he will participate in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 31, 2026. The No. 1 senior in the nation will be a part of the West squad, teaming him up with Cam Williams, Caleb Holt, Christian Collins, Jason Crowe Jr., Brandon McCoy, Caleb Gaskins, JJ Andrews, Arafan Diane, Maximo Adams, Austin Goosby, and Quinn Costello.

Stokes and the West squad will go against the East team, headlined by other five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr., Deron Rippey Jr., Bruce Branch III, Anthony Thompson, Toni Bryant, Darius Ratliff, Jaxon Richardson, Latrell Allmond, Jasiah Jervis, Darius Bivins, and Adonis Ratliff.

Tyran Stokes is enjoying some success in his lone season with Rainier Beach, leading the Vikings to an 18-1 record, with their only loss coming against Southridge.