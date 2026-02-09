Dionte Neal becomes Rockingham County (N.C.) all-time leading scorer

The case for Reidsville (N.C.) point guard Dionte Neal, who is committed to UNC-Greensboro for hoops, to be the state’s boys basketball Player of the Year and possibly multi-sport athlete of the 2025-26 season continues to gain traction with his latest feat.

According to a social media post by Reidsville head coach Jason Ross, Neal set another record within the Tar Heel State as the 5-foot-9 guard became the all-time leading scorer in Rockingham County (N.C.) history at 2,385 points when he scored 34 in a 85-44 win over John M Morehead.

Dionte Neal is having one of North Carolina high school sports’ greatest seasons a multi-sport athlete has ever seen as the senior has not only excelled on the hardwood, but also on the gridiron for Reidsville. The senior became the all-time leading scorer in Reidsville boys basketball program history last month in a 82-59 victory over Lincolnton, scoring a game-high 35 points.

On the gridiron for Reidsville, Neal played anywhere and everywhere for the Rams as the all-everything dynamo on offense compiled 2,404 all-purpose yards and scored 27 touchdowns en route to Reidsville beating Brevard, 50-20, for the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship. Neal threw for 542 yards, 10 touchdowns then rushed for 511, scored eight times and hauled in 68 passes for 1,352 yards and 18 scores.

Reidsville is currently 13-1 on the season and are ranked No. 19, according to the latest North Carolina 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Reidsville High School

Reidsville High School in Reidsville, North Carolina, offers a diverse athletic program that includes sports like football, basketball, baseball, and track. The school is committed to fostering a competitive and supportive environment for its student-athletes. Reidsville’s athletic program focuses on developing skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship while also emphasizing academic achievement. The school aims to build a strong sense of community and school pride through its various athletic activities.

How to Follow North Carolina High School Boys Basketball

For North Carolina high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood basketball frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school boys basketball excitement across the state.