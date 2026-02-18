Dionte Neal believed to be first North Carolina boys basketball player to record 1,000 assists

Reidsville (N.C.) point guard Dionte Neal, who is committed to UNC-Greensboro for hoops, just keeps breaking and setting records throughout the state of North Carolina and it’s believed he may have become a first in a particular category.

According to a report by HighSchoolOT, it’s believed that Neal has become the first player ever in the state of North Carolina for high school boys basketball to record over 1,000 assists for a career.

Currently for his high school career, Neal has 1,055 total assists along with over 2,500 points as the senior is averaging 36 points, 8.6 assists per game this season for the Rams. The point guard is gunning for a third state championship and has been dominant in his pursuit for another title.

Neal is having one of North Carolina high school sports’ greatest seasons a multi-sport athlete has ever seen as the senior has not only excelled on the hardwood, but also on the gridiron for Reidsville. The senior became the all-time leading scorer in Reidsville boys basketball program history last month in a 82-59 victory over Lincolnton, scoring a game-high 35 points.

On the gridiron for Reidsville, Neal played anywhere and everywhere for the Rams as the all-everything dynamo on offense compiled 2,404 all-purpose yards and scored 27 touchdowns en route to Reidsville beating Brevard, 50-20, for the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship.

Neal this past season was the proverbial Swiss Army knife and threw for 542 yards, 10 touchdowns and then rushed for 511, scored eight times and hauled in 68 passes for 1,352 yards and 18 scores.

Reidsville is currently 18-1 on the season and are ranked No. 4, according to the latest North Carolina 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Reidsville High School

Reidsville High School in Reidsville, North Carolina, offers a diverse athletic program that includes sports like football, basketball, baseball, and track. The school is committed to fostering a competitive and supportive environment for its student-athletes. Reidsville’s athletic program focuses on developing skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship while also emphasizing academic achievement. The school aims to build a strong sense of community and school pride through its various athletic activities.

How to Follow North Carolina High School Boys Basketball

For North Carolina high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood basketball frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school boys basketball excitement across the state.