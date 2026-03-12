Dionte Neal decommits from UNC-Greensboro: All-time Reidsville scorer reopens recruitment

Dionte Neal, a three-star prospect from Reidsville, decommitted from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. This decision by the all-time leading scorer in Reidsville history will reopen his college basketball recruitment.

As Rivals Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ninth-best prospect among North Carolina seniors said, “After careful considerations with my family and basketball coaches, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from UNC-G and reopen my recruitment for both basketball and football.”

Neal is having a fantastic senior season for the Reidsville basketball team, averaging 35.6 points, 8.6 assists, 6.4 steals, and 4.6 rebounds per game. He also broke the school’s single-game scoring record last January when he scored 63 points. Neal is also believed to be the first North Carolina high school basketball player to complete 1,000 career assists.

The reigning Gatorade North Carolina Basketball Player of the Year will also lead the Rams to a third consecutive championship game. Reidsville edged Washington, 59-58, to set up a clash against Salisbury for the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship. Dionte Neal and the Rams are the two-time defending champions after completing a perfect 31-0 record last season and a 29-0 slate in 2023-24. Neal suffered only two losses throughout his high school basketball career.

With his recruitment reopening, teams that showed interest before can re-engage with the 5-foot-7 point guard. UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical, and High Point are among the programs that offered him the opportunity to play college basketball.

Aside from basketball, Dionte Neal also plays football for the Rams. His 2,404 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns helped Reidsville win the Class 4A state championship. Their title-clinching victory over Brevard improved their record to 13-2. Meanwhile, his total yards break down to 1,352 receiving, 511 rushing, and 542 passing yards.