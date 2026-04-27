District of Columbia officially makes girls flag football a sanctioned sport

The District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCSAA) will be adding another state championship sport, adding to the recent number of states approving girls flag football on the high school level.

According to an announcement via the NFL’s Washington Commanders’ football team on social media, girls flag football has been approved as a state sanctioned sport, making the District of Columbia the 20th to do so after Kansas and Maryland just announced doing so last week. The Commanders released a statement via their team website about the official sanctioning of girls flag football.

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“Girls flag football is now an officially sanctioned high school sport in Maryland and D.C.! We are proud to support the expansion of this sport through monetary contributions and equipment, resources and trainings. Our commitment to creating equitable access to participation and a sustainable pathway to program success continues, with expanded school participation coming in 2026,” the statement said regarding girls flag football being sanctioned in Washington D.C.

Just announced on the National Mall…



GIRLS FLAG IS OFFICIALLY A SANCTIONED SPORT IN WASHINGTON, D.C.! pic.twitter.com/xKtTfaFjz8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2026

Late last week, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) announced on Friday afternoon via a press release that the association approved girls flag football as the state’s 26th sanctioned state championship sport. Earlier that same day, Kansas approved girls flag football, becoming the 18th state to sanction the sport with Maryland being the 19th, respectively.

Below is the full list of the 20 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a high school state championship sport:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Mississippi

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington

Participation in girls flag football has seen major increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data, and it’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

For District of Columbia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across Washington D.C., ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across District of Columbia.