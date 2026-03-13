DJ Rumph transfers from DeSoto to Grayson: 3-star LB returns to Georgia

DJ Rumph announced his transfer from DeSoto to Grayson via an Instagram video. The three-star linebacker also wrote in the caption, “I’m officially committing my final high school season to Grayson High School under Coach (Greg) Carswell and the rest of the staff, with the same team fr kids around town I watched fight to get where they’re at. Proud of y’all, time flies. I’m back to finish what I started.”

Rumph started a video with him standing outside Grayson’s training facility. He then included his interactions with five-star Grayson linebacker and University of Texas commit Tyler Atkinson. The video ends with him surprising Carswell and some Grayson players regarding his transfer.

DJ Rumph returns to Georgia after a stint with DeSoto, a team that finished third in the final National Massey Ratings for 2025. He helped the Eagles finish with a 13-3 record last season. Despite losing their first two games, DeSoto captured the UIL Class 6A Division II state championship by defeating King 55-27.

He will transfer from one powerhouse high school football team to another. Grayson finished their 2025 campaign with a 12-1 standing, and their lone defeat came against Carrollton in the Georgia Class 6A state semifinals. Despite that defeat, the Rams finished 23rd in the Rivals National Composite High School Football Team Rankings and 25th in the Massey Ratings. Rumph will join a team that features some exceptional athletes, including interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma and edge rusher T.K. Cunningham.

While DJ Rumph will compete in Georgia high school football this year, he remains uncommitted to a college program. Georgia Tech seems to have the best odds of signing the 5-foot-11 defender, and his two unofficial visits could persuade him to play there. In addition to the Yellow Jackets, Rumph is also being recruited by Georgia, USC, Texas Tech, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and Sacramento State, among others.