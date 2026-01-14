DMV High School Boys Basketball: Bishop O'Connell gets big road win at DeMatha Catholic

Bishop O’Connell (Va.) went to Maryland and picked up a massive 61-53 win at fellow WCAC power DeMatha Catholic on Tuesday night.

The Knights got double-figure scoring efforts from three key players. Junior shooting guard Corey Dixon, the son of Maryland legend Juan Dixon, headlined with 14 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Junior center Omer Alp-Elitas had 12 points, seven boards and two assists, while junior combo Tristan Franklin poured in 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists. The win propelled Bishop O’Connell to 14-3 overall.

DeMatha also had three in double-figures. Junior power forward Jared Jeffers notched 15 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Jaden Shoultz also had 15, while senior three-star point guard Ashton Meeks had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Stags, who rank as the No. 1 team in Maryland and No. 42 team in the nation per the Rivals Composite Rankings, are now 12-5 on the year.

It was a slow start for both teams as DeMatha led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Stags kept pace well and took a 28-25 lead into the locker room at halftime. Schoultz led all scorers with nine.

O’Connell didn’t really hit its stride until the final period. Entering the fourth quarter trailing 42-21, the Knights got a huge boost from Franklin, who knocked down some big 3-pointers to give his side the momentum late.

O’Connell, the No. 16 team in the nation and No. 2 team in Virginia, continues to rack up ranked wins. At the beginning of December, it took down IMG Academy (Fla.) 67-65. The Knights also own victories over Gonzaga (D.C.), Imhotep Institute (Pa.), Good Counsel (Md.) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.).

According to the Rivals Composite Rankings, O’Connell is one of two DMV programs inside the top 25 nationally. Paul VI Catholic (Va.) remains at No. 1, as of Jan. 14.

Game stats via OWE Hoops’ Aaron Proia

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the country.