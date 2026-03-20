Dolly Parton congratulates Tennessee girls basketball team for winning state championship

Dolly Parton was brimming with pride when she congratulated the Sevier County girls’ basketball team for winning the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Division I Class 4A state championship over Cookeville.

In a short video message shared by the school on their Facebook account, the renowned singer-songwriter, businesswoman, and philanthropist said, “Hey champions! Well, I guess I’m not the only famous person out of East Tennessee anymore. Anyway, congratulations on winning the state championship. Girls, you really knocked it out of the park, well out of the court, I guess I should say. But anyway, I just wanted to say congratulations. I am so proud of you.”

Sevier County dominated Cookeville in the state championship game. After establishing a lead as big as 28 points, they secured a 61-43 victory to clinch their first state title since 2002. That win closed the Smoky Bears’ season with a 28-5 record and helped capture the school’s fifth team championship. Sevier County also finished its campaign on a 16-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that Dolly Parton sent a congratulatory message to players from her high school alma mater. Two years ago, she also congratulated the Sevier County football team for winning the state crown. Her great-nephew, Nolan Parton, was a lineman on that team.

Known as the “Queen of Country,” Dolly Parton’s musical career has spanned over six decades. In addition to selling over 100 million records worldwide, she also has 11 Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award.

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