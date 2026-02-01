Don Bosco Prep (NJ), Armwood (FL) football to meet in 2026

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) and Armwood (Fla.) football programs are a couple of the best in their respective states and now will be facing each other this upcoming 2026 season.

According to a schedule release by the Ironmen, Don Bosco Prep will be taking on the Armwood Hawks on Aug. 28 to open up the 2026 high school football season. The Ironmen were nationally ranked multiple times during the 2025 season, while the Hawks were among the Top 10 teams in the state of Florida last fall.

Among the other games that stand out on the Don Bosco Prep schedule is a Sep. 4th meeting with Pennsylvania powerhouse Roman Catholic, which finished No. 3 in the Keystone State. Back-to-back meetings on Sep. 25 and Oct. 3 against St. Joseph Regional and rival Bergen Catholic also are notable on the slate.

The Ironmen are slated to bring back plenty of talent to the roster, including 2027 four-stars Mikahi Allen, Aidan O’Neil and three-stars wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez, tight end JT Geraci.

Don Bosco Prep ended the last season with a 11-1 record and as the state’s No. 1st ranked team, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Don Bosco Prep

Don Bosco Prep, located in Ramsey, New Jersey, features a robust athletic program with a range of sports including football, basketball, and wrestling. The school is renowned for its competitive teams and emphasis on excellence in both athletics and academics. Don Bosco Prep provides state-of-the-art facilities and experienced coaching to help student-athletes reach their full potential. The program focuses on developing skills, leadership, and teamwork, aiming to cultivate well-rounded and successful individuals.

