Don Lugo (Calif.) names Pete Smolin as next HFC

After a 1-9 campaign this past 2025 California high school football season, Don Lugo (Calif.) has their next head football coach.

Pete Smolin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been named the head football coach of the Don Lugo Conquistadors.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be named the new Head Football Coach at Don Lugo High School,” Smolin said via his post on X. “With 32 years of coaching experience — including 25 years as a high school head coach and four years at the junior college and NCAA levels — I feel both prepared and grateful for this opportunity. I am proud to follow in the footsteps of outstanding leaders such as Coach Gano, who made the move from Los Altos to Don Lugo ten years ago, along with Josh Knight, whom I had the privilege of coaching at the college level, and the many successful coaches who have built the strong foundation of this program.”

The Conquistadors are looking to get back on track as a football program as the school hasn’t recorded a winning season since 2018 when the team went 7-5. Between the 2019 and 2025 seasons, Dun Lugo has seen minimal success, with the program having a pair of 5-win campaigns in between.

Smolin will have his work cut out for him taking over a team that was less than a decade ago was recording double digit victory seasons. Between the 2016-17 seasons, the Conquistadors won a total of 21 games.

This past 2025 season, Don Lugo finished as the state’s No. 781 ranked team.

More about Don Lugo High School

Don Lugo High School in Chino, CA, is a vibrant community that fosters academic excellence and strong athletic programs. Known for its dedicated faculty, the school empowers students to excel both in the classroom and in extracurricular activities. The Conquistadors, as the mascot, represent resilience and strength, with a focus on preparing students for college and careers through innovative programs and a rich history of achievements in sports and academics.

