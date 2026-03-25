Drake Maye drops by to see alma mater Myers Park (NC)

New England Patriots’ starting quarterback Drake Maye is in off-season mode and is still spending it out on the football field. On Wednesday, the NFL star dropped by his alma mater, Myers Park High School in Charlotte, to see some players from the football team.

The Myers Park’s football account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted about Maye stopping by along with other fellow professional football players in Sam Howell, Dyami Brown, T.J. Luther and Tez Walker.

Appreciate our guy @DrakeMaye2 dropping in to see us🐎



Also appreciate @Sam7Howell @deuce2_ , TJ Luther, and Tez Walker for coming by to get work in! pic.twitter.com/NQqW5YT3bq — Myers Park Football (@myersparkfball) March 25, 2026

Maye saw limited action as a freshman in 2017, completing 6 of 8 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He began to see significantly more playing time over the next two seasons.

In 2018, Maye took over as the starting quarterback for Myers Park and had a breakout sophomore campaign, throwing for 3,201 yards and 36 touchdowns. He led the Mustangs to the state semifinals and a 13-2 record.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound passer led Myers Park to a 12-1 record and to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4AA playoffs, with Maye putting up some massive numbers. Maye finished the 2019 season completing 210 of 290 (72 percent) passes for 3,512 yards, 50 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

Maye went on to star at the University of North Carolina from 2021-23, throwing for a total of 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes.

Myers Park this past 2025 season finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 9 in the state, according to the final North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Myers Park High School

Myers Park High School, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers a robust athletic program that includes a wide range of sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is dedicated to developing student-athletes through competitive play and a focus on teamwork and discipline. Myers Park emphasizes both athletic and academic excellence, providing resources and support to help students achieve their goals. The program aims to foster leadership, sportsmanship, and a strong sense of community within the school.

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