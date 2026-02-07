Drew Marlowe steps down as HFC at South Florence (SC)

Over the past six years, South Florence (SC) football program has seen an immense level of success under the guidance of head coach Drew Marlowe.

Now, the Bruins will be looking to find someone who can carry the torch of success after his half dozen years at the helm.

According to multiple media reports, Marlowe has officially stepped down as the head football coach at South Florence. Marlowe led the Bruins to Class 4A state championships in 2022 and 2024.

Six years ago, I was hired to lead the football program at South Florence High School. It was an opportunity that spawned results and success that surpassed even my wildest hopes and dreams as a first-time head coach. Four state title game appearances and two Class 4A state championships later, I am resigning from my position at SFHS to pursue other opportunities in coaching. My family and I can’t possibly express our gratitude to the South Florence administration for their trust in us and the Bruins faithful who helped us achieve our program’s lofty goals. Most of all, I want to thank the players who have come through this program and poured every bit of their blood, sweat, and tears into South Florence Bruin Football.

During his time as the South Florence head coach, Marlowe over the course of six seasons compiled an overall record of 63-16, which included four state championship game appearances and falling just short of a third 4A title in 2025, losing to South Pointe, 35-14.

South Florence finished with a 13-2 record and as the No. 5 ranked team in the state, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

