Duncanville (TX) football officially releases 2026 schedule

Duncanville High School (TX) football team is one of the most well known programs, not only out of the state of Texas, but in the entire country.

On Friday, the Panthers announced their official 2026 high school football schedule, with 10 games on the fall slate. What is noticeable right off the bat is Duncanville once again will not be playing an out-of-state opponent this upcoming season.

The Panthers will open the season up against Allen, which was ranked amongst the state’s top five teams for most of the 2025 season, and there’s matchups later on in the 2026 campaign versus North Crowley (Week 4) and Waxahachie (Week 8).

Duncanville is expected to be good once again under longtime head coach Reginald Samples, who has led the Panthers since 2015. Among the key returners back for the Panthers are 2027 wide receiver Trenton Yancey, 2027 quarterback Maximus The Great Denson and 2028 EDGE Luciano Lopez.

Duncanville High School 2026 football schedule (Dates TBA)

Week 1 – Allen

Week 2 – Cedar Hill

Week 3 – DeSoto

Week 4 – North Crowley

Week 5 – Red Oak

Week 6 – Mansfield

Week 7 – Crowley

Week 8 – Waxahachie

Week 9 – Lake Ridge

Week 10 – Skyline

The Panthers went 12-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 5 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Duncanville High School, located in Duncanville, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its rigorous academics, outstanding athletics, and vibrant extracurriculars. Offering a wide array of AP and dual credit courses, it prepares students for college and careers. The school’s athletic programs are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Duncanville High emphasizes leadership, community service, and personal growth, ensuring students are well-rounded and ready for future success.

