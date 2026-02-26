One of the legendary Texas high school football coaches of all-time has decided that he’s going to hold off on hanging up the whistle for another season.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Duncanville head football coach Reginald Samples will return as the Panthers’ lead man for 2026. the 71-year old legend holds off on calling it a career after leading the Panthers to the UIL Class 6A, Division I state championship back in December, falling to North Shore.

Samples during his 36 years as a Texas high school football coach between Dallas Lincoln, Dallas Skyline and Duncanville has amassed a coaching record of 363-90-1. During his time as Duncanville’s head coach, Samples guided the team to two state championships in 2022 and 2023 in Class 6A, Division I.

Back in the summer, Samples had said he’s nearing the end of his high school coaching career in Texas and wasn’t too sure on how much longer he was planning to coach as it was a matter of deciding when exactly to retire. With his focus solely on leading Duncanville to another state title, questions of his looming retirement stayed mum until the season was completely over.

Though Samples missed out on another state title win over North Shore, it put to rest how the Texas high school football legend should go out. For Samples, he will aim to once again be on top of the Lone Star State’s prep gridiron world this 2026 season at Duncanville.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Texas.