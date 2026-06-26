Dunham School (L.A.) quarterback Elijah Haven appears in New York Spotify campaign

Dunham School (L.A.) five-star quarterback Elijah Haven recently appeared in a New York advertisement campaign. The quarterback made history earlier in the year after becoming the first varsity athlete to sign a deal with EA Sports. Going into his senior year, Haven is committed to Alabama.

One of the top prospects in the nation, the Alabama commit is the best quarterback to feature in the class of 2027 according to Rivals Industry Rankings. The sixteenth highest ranked prospect in the nation, also ranking second in state behind New Orleans Brother Martin (La.)’s Easton Royal.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“Five-star Alabama QB commit Elijah Haven on a billboard in NYC. Dunham School (LA) standout became the first high school athlete to sign a deal with EA Sports in April. Now has a Spotify playlist you can listen to.” Alabama recruitment reporter Brett Greenberg shared the billboard.

Back in April, the future Alabama quarterback signed a historic deal with EA Sports. Featuring alongside other top athletes, including Jacksonville Jaguars dual-threat and Collins Hill (Ga.) graduate Travis Hunter, as well as Chelsea soccer star Alyssa Thompson, among others.

Last year, with Dunham School, Haven threw for 3931 yards and 62 touchdowns. Helping to guide the Tigers to a 13-1 record and the LHSAA Division III select state title. The Tigers’ quarterback threw for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns in the state title victory over Shreveport Calvary Baptist (L.A.)

Ahead of his commitment to the Crimson Tide back in April, the five-star quarterback prospect made over half a dozen visits to Tuscaloosa.

Speaking with Rivals, the Crimson Tide prospect revealed Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer‘s commitment towards QB development had a significant impact on his decision.

“Coach DeBoer is a great guy and an amazing coach. He produces at the QB level and he’s done a great job of that. With Ty (Simpson) this year, they did a helluva job this season. Coach DeBoer is the leading factor of that, and that definitely is reassuring to have a head coach in that position and also to be able to lead the quarterbacks in that way.” Haven revealed.

“My family and I think so highly of the program. They continue to reassure my family and me that I’m a priority for them. It goes a long way for us, hitting all of those boxes.”

Following his commitment to the university, the quarterback has become one of the most valuable high school athletes when it comes to Name, Image, and Likeness. After a standout 2026 in that regard, Haven returns for his senior year, kicking off the season with a clash against Brusly (L.A.) on August 21st.